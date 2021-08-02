BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $943.00 million, a PE ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,674,000 after acquiring an additional 235,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,411,000 after buying an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.