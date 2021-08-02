BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.98

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.13, with a volume of 503595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on BJ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,451 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.