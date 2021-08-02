BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.98

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.13, with a volume of 503595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.
Several equities analysts have commented on BJ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.
In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,451 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.
