BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE MQT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.02. 32,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,301. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

