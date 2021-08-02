Blakecoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $11,303.81 and approximately $48.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,952.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.16 or 0.06572573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $539.89 or 0.01386026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00359196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00130290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.58 or 0.00597102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00371343 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00289913 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.