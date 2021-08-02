Blank Wallet Tops 1-Day Volume of $227,198.00 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001330 BTC on major exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $10.17 million and $227,198.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00102669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00138194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,375.49 or 0.99919358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.00848471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

