BLink Hits 1-Day Volume of $256,447.00 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. BLink has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $256,447.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLink has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.32 or 0.00821111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00090864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040396 BTC.

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,366 coins. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

