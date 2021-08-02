BlitzPick (XBP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,330.00

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One BlitzPick coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 82.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPick has a market cap of $695,684.57 and approximately $3,330.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001055 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00037671 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00025294 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About BlitzPick

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

