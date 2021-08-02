Blocery (BLY) Market Cap Reaches $5.27 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Blocery has a market cap of $5.27 million and $1.03 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00060211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.00821170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00090821 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001747 BTC.

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,205,556 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

