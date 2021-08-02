Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Down 15.8% This Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $2,283.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040791 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008496 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,914,551 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

