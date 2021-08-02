Blockpass Price Tops $0.0035 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $585,283.17 and approximately $139.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

