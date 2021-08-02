BLOCKv (VEE) One Day Volume Tops $27,455.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $29.39 million and approximately $27,455.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.18 or 0.00820277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00090844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040381 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.