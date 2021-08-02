Blockzero Labs Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.70 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $563,758.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

