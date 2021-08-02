Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stake Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $32.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.