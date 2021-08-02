Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading 5.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares were up 5.8% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bloomin’ Brands traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.58. Approximately 17,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,937,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.46.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after buying an additional 564,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,058,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after buying an additional 928,618 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 608.24%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.