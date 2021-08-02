Blueprint Medicines Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.93 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.35%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Shares of BPMC opened at $87.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.13. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.