BMO Capital Markets Increases Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.12.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting C$49.18. 5,533,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,467,906. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$50.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.