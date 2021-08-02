BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Trading Up 1%

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC)’s share price shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.40 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 161.60 ($2.11). 472,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 614,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.09).

The company has a market cap of £922.73 million and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from BMO Global Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. BMO Global Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

