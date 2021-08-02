BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of DMB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.88. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 78,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.