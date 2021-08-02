BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Down 18.4% in July

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 379,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 174,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 133,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,036,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

LEO remained flat at $$9.23 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 49,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,942. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

