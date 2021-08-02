Bob’s Repair (BOB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12,987.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $12,987.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00060245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.88 or 0.00807250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00095162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040946 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.