BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 45.9% in July

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BHKLY opened at $64.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $76.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $5.7573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.57%.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

