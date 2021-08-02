Bodycote (LON:BOY) PT Raised to GBX 900 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.26) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 837.86 ($10.95).

LON:BOY traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching GBX 895 ($11.69). 152,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 863.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,480.00. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 916.50 ($11.97).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

