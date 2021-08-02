BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.89. BOK Financial posted earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.99. 13,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,859. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.62. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,918. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 95.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,525,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

