BOLT (BOLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $273,456.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00060211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.00821170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00090821 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001747 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.