Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Tops $0.0113

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00059521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00823741 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00091338 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. "

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

