Bondly Price Down 36% This Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $316,336.17 and $98,931.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

