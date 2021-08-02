BonFi Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One BonFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $425,034.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.55 or 0.00805632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00094789 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00040724 BTC.

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

