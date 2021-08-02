Bonfida One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.31 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a market cap of $86.14 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bonfida has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00100588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00140285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,941.12 or 0.99755266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.14 or 0.00845711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bonfida’s total supply is 999,096,736 coins and its circulating supply is 45,096,736 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonfida directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonfida should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonfida using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

