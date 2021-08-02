BOOM (BOOM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,551.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $40,551.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00061190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.11 or 0.00815881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00094904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,754,959 coins and its circulating supply is 778,724,227 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.