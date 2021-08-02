Boosted Finance Trading 27.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $243,485.81 and $98,018.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00010422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00100690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00140254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,136.45 or 1.00261075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.06 or 0.00850685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

