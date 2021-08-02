Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend payment by 82.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 809,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.