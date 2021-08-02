BoringDAO (BOR) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $17.14 million and $8,608.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $155.57 or 0.00393710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00059458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.13 or 0.00820275 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00091532 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,201 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.