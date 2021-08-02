Boston Scientific (BSX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX):

7/28/2021 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/15/2021 – Boston Scientific was given a new $42.74 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 138.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.03.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 248,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 77,878 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

