Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $509,837,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of BSX opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 138.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

