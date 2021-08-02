Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.29

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 229433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $499,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

