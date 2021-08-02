Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.77 and last traded at $38.90. 8,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 329,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 144.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,961,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,564 shares of company stock valued at $439,005 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
Featured Article: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.