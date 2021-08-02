Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.77 and last traded at $38.90. 8,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 329,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 144.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,961,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,564 shares of company stock valued at $439,005 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

