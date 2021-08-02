BOX Token (BOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. BOX Token has a market cap of $2.52 million and $93.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.67 or 0.00538832 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000902 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

