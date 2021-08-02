BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Down 2.5%

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s share price fell 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.46. 1,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 405,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.43.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. On average, research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after buying an additional 4,995,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after purchasing an additional 659,626 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

