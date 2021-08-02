Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Update

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,100 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the June 30th total of 546,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

NYSE:BRC opened at $54.68 on Monday. Brady has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brady by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brady by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brady by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brady by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brady by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

