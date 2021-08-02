Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%.

BHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $211,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $248.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.96.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.