BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Trading Down 2.3%

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD) fell 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.10 ($0.22). 40,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 565,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a market cap of £20.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.20.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

