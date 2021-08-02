Bread (BRD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $459,352.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $459,352.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00061066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.26 or 0.00812775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00095935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

