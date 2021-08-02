Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Up 19.3% Over Last Week

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $30.64 million and approximately $800,636.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00101806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00139167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,410.99 or 1.00490186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.64 or 0.00850719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,674,604 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

