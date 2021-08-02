BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 358.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $53.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $73.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

