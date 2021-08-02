Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 45.8% in July

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEDU opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

