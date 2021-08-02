Brightcove Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brightcove in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Brightcove’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

BCOV opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $468.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Brightcove by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

