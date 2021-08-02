British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $16,416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 831.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 206,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

