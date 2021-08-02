Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.