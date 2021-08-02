Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. Brixmor Property Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.760 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.35.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

