Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,292,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.62. 2,791,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,113. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.60. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $172.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

